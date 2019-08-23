Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.61 N/A -1.66 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sutro Biopharma Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, scPharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.