Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

We are comparing Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.21 9.06M -1.66 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.10 167.12M -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 97,840,172.79% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,319,652,018.74% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 76.02% for Sutro Biopharma Inc. with average price target of $16. On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 274.33% and its average price target is $7. The results provided earlier shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Sutro Biopharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.