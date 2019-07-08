Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.35 N/A -1.58 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 56.68 N/A 0.10 54.08

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sutro Biopharma Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PLx Pharma Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PLx Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. was less bullish than PLx Pharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.