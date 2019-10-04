Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.19 9.06M -1.66 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 98,478,260.87% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,787,534,355.06% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.41% and an $16 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 49.6%. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 0.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.