Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.73 N/A -1.66 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Motif Bio plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $16, and a 68.42% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Motif Bio plc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.