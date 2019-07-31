Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.51 N/A -1.58 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.18 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 95.73% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 81% respectively. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.