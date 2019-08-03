Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.11 N/A -1.66 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 230.88% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 79.5% respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.