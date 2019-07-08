Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.38 N/A -1.58 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.41 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 304.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 87.1% respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.23%. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.