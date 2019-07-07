Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.54 N/A -1.58 0.00 Curis Inc. 1 6.10 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 24.2%. Insiders held roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Curis Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Curis Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.