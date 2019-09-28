Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

We will be comparing the differences between Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.21 9.06M -1.66 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 97,314,715.36% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 47,062,146.89% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a 71.49% upside potential and an average price target of $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.23%. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.