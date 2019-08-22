Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

We will be comparing the differences between Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.68 N/A -1.66 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Atreca Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.