Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.47 N/A -1.58 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Aptose Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $6.83, with potential upside of 146.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 35.1% respectively. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.