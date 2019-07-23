Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|11
|6.19
|N/A
|-1.58
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|5
|24.04
|N/A
|-1.61
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 26 and 26 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus price target and a 236.13% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 72.8%. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|-2.4%
|-13.91%
|-2.4%
|-24.31%
|0%
|12.53%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|-2.61%
|-5.09%
|-33.03%
|-85.59%
|0%
|-77.45%
For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.
Summary
Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
