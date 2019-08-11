Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) EPS Estimated At $-0.62; Northcoast Asset Management Has Boosted Its Lpl Financial (LPLA) Stake

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report $-0.62 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 7,625 shares traded. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Lpl Financial (LPLA) stake by 94.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc acquired 8,430 shares as Lpl Financial (LPLA)’s stock rose 14.05%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 17,357 shares with $1.21 million value, up from 8,927 last quarter. Lpl Financial now has $6.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 554,998 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. The company has market cap of $230.63 million. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Sony Corp New (NYSE:SNE) stake by 7,293 shares to 574,597 valued at $24.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 81,204 shares and now owns 213,598 shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

