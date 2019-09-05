Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparing side by side

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.29 N/A -1.66 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3158.70 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 53.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.