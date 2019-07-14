Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparison side by side

Since Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.47 N/A -1.58 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 19.15 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 18.4 and its Quick Ratio is 18.4. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 38.6% of Vical Incorporated shares. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.