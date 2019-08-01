Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Contrasting side by side

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.26 N/A -1.58 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.34 N/A 0.39 40.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Sutro Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 36.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.