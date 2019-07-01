Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|11
|6.53
|N/A
|-1.58
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.23%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sutro Biopharma Inc.
|-2.4%
|-13.91%
|-2.4%
|-24.31%
|0%
|12.53%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.01%
For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.