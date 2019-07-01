Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.53 N/A -1.58 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.23%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.