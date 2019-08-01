Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Comparison side by side

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.26 N/A -1.58 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.31 N/A -3.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.23%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.