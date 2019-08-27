Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.79 N/A -1.66 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.56 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $164.56, while its potential upside is 31.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 95.4% respectively. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.