Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.76 N/A -1.66 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 7.97 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation has 3.9 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.