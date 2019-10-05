Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Comparison side by side

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.18 9.06M -1.66 0.00 Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 98,585,418.93% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 3,006,410,256.41% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s upside potential is 89.80% at a $16 consensus target price. Competitively Genmab A/S has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 18.19%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sutro Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.