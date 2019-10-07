Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.18 9.06M -1.66 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 22.05M -7.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 98,264,642.08% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 730,688,935.28% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, and a 89.80% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.