Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparing side by side

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.70 N/A -1.66 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2160.08 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CRISPR Therapeutics AG are 15.8 and 15.8 respectively. CRISPR Therapeutics AG therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, which is potential 26.40% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 50% respectively. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. was less bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Sutro Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.