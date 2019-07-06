Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.54 N/A -1.58 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 277.17 N/A -3.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 80.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.6% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.