Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Contrasting side by side

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.83 N/A -1.66 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 640.13% and its average price target is $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.23%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.