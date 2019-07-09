Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparing side by side

Since Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.35 N/A -1.58 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 41 2.85 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival Cambrex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $49, with potential upside of 5.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 0%. 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.