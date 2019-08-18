Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.83 N/A -1.66 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 57.1%. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.