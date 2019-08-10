Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Comparing side by side

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.59 N/A -1.66 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 18.67 N/A -2.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 0.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.