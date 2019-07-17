Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.32 N/A -1.58 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 6.34 N/A 1.40 91.79

In table 1 we can see Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.9 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $162.83, with potential upside of 32.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 96.9% respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.23%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.