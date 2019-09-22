Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.27 N/A -1.66 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 50.94%. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 459.22%. The data provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Sutro Biopharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has -40.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.