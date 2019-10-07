Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.18 9.06M -1.66 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 98,264,642.08% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 626,048,528.99% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a 89.80% upside potential and an average target price of $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sutro Biopharma Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 23.5% respectively. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.