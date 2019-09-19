Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Upped By $8.24 Million Its Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Position; 1607 Capital Partners Has Lowered By $2.24 Million Its Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Holding

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) stake by 18.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp acquired 228,769 shares as Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 1.45M shares with $53.48 million value, up from 1.22M last quarter. Ctrip.Com International now has $18.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 515,497 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) stake by 44.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 447,700 shares as Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT)’s stock 0.00%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 555,073 shares with $3.24 million value, down from 1.00M last quarter. Mfs Multimarket Income Tr now has $379.07M valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 26,339 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $4800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $43.07’s average target is 25.97% above currents $34.19 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, September 10 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Benchmark.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased Fast Retailing Co (FRCOY) stake by 32,281 shares to 76,857 valued at $4.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) stake by 70,853 shares and now owns 1.18M shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NYSE:NXR) stake by 22,911 shares to 429,458 valued at $6.63M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) stake by 98,100 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) was raised too.