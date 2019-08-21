Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Upped By $63.13 Million Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position; Stanley Capital Management Has Lifted By $5.94 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stake by 27.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp acquired 539,607 shares as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 2.52M shares with $296.88M value, up from 1.98M last quarter. Microsoft Corp. now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139. About 5.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 118.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stanley Capital Management Llc acquired 219,911 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Stanley Capital Management Llc holds 405,542 shares with $11.19M value, up from 185,631 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $250.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 15.75 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,056 shares. Laurion Cap Management Lp reported 0.04% stake. The Georgia-based Decatur Cap Mngmt has invested 6.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Headinvest Ltd Liability stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saratoga And Inv Management owns 576,337 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stifel Financial Corporation reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palladium Prtnrs has invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 111,700 are held by Weiss Multi. Scharf Investments Llc reported 1.51M shares or 6.88% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Invest Management Communication invested in 0.08% or 15,030 shares. Cambridge Advsr stated it has 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Geller Advsr Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,835 shares. Ledyard Bankshares accumulated 217,153 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 64,898 shares to 3.49M valued at $294.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 8,641 shares and now owns 744,075 shares. Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.14% above currents $139 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Limited Co holds 39,060 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Washington Cap owns 62,130 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Novare Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 36,600 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 3.17M shares. Darsana Cap Lp has invested 12.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hamel Associate holds 0.36% or 29,023 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 60,025 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 63,900 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested in 0.03% or 11,440 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.16% or 63,596 shares. Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Company invested in 2.18% or 14,160 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 0.79% stake. Moreover, Perkins Coie Com has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 19,307 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 8,790 shares.