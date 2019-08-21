Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Beddow Capital Management Has Increased Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Stake

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 933,724 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.36M, down from 978,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 10.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 50,847 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesabi Trust Ctfs (NYSE:MSB) by 37,688 shares to 490,440 shares, valued at $14.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 266,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,533 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

More notable recent Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bladex Announces Profit for the Second Quarter 2019 of $22.3 Million, or $0.56 Per Share; Half-Year 2019 Profit of $43.5 Million, or $1.10 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA Bladex (BLX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.