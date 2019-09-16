Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Has Lifted as Stock Rose; Sol Capital Management Co Cut Carlyle Group (CG) Holding by $332,200

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 787,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442.63M, up from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Carlyle Group (CG) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 174,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, down from 189,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Carlyle Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 26/04/2018 – AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC AKER.O SAYS APPOINTED RICHARD CARLYLE TARBOX lll AS INTERIM NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – Miles S. Nadal: CPPIB and Carlyle Group investing in Jack Ma’s Ant Financial; 02/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S ADAM METZ, JASON LEE ARE SAID TO BE LEAVING FIRM; 11/05/2018 – Lulu Yilun Chen: Scoop: Ant Financial gets Carlyle, Canada Pension Plan to back funding. With new details of Ant’s financials; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 25/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 25); 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Carlyle-backed Metropolis Healthcare mulls $230 mln IPO – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Philadelphia refiner settles biofuel obligation with EPA -court filing; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 04/04/2018 – The Carlyle Group to Acquire Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 115,788 shares to 5.46M shares, valued at $294.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,196 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26 million for 17.43 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

