Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Diversified Trust Co Upped Its Stake by $686,721

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 21,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.14 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $163.37. About 715,371 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 12,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 174,358 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, up from 161,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 10.57M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoom Not Bothered By Cisco Or Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,399 shares to 9,679 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,558 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Black Maria. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of stock or 36,364 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.