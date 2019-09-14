Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Maintains Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX); Cibc Asset Management Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Raised by $562,120

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 3,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 36,353 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, up from 33,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 20,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 783,868 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.54M, up from 763,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

