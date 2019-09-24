Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lowered Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.31 Million; Gagnon Securities Increases Stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL)

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 42,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.21% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.20M market cap company. It closed at $9.24 lastly. It is down 64.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 57.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 6,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 4,889 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968,000, down from 11,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold LL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.23 million shares or 3.62% more from 22.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 959,672 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 124,613 shares. 46,632 are held by Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 726,137 shares. 357,458 are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Claar Advsrs Llc reported 1.05% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Gagnon Advsrs Limited Liability has 2.07% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 313,243 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 132,249 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 21,454 shares. D E Shaw Commerce invested in 0% or 169,140 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt stated it has 423,911 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $276,164 activity. The insider KNOWLES DENNIS R. bought 14,000 shares worth $112,610. Tyson Charles E bought $39,592 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Chip Partners owns 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,811 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 1.86% or 54,569 shares in its portfolio. Private Management Grp owns 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,311 shares. Texas-based Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthcare Cap Management Llc reported 1,747 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 7,855 are held by Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc. Haverford Co holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 891,278 shares. The United Kingdom-based Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has invested 9.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intact Invest Management has 12,000 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pacific Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Co stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 741 shares. Hilltop Holdg Inc stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3.57 million shares or 1.15% of all its holdings.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 629,534 shares to 5.78 million shares, valued at $305.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 20,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 783,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).