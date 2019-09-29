Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Holding By $42.92 Million; Black Hills (BKH) Sentiment Is 1.49

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 14.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 217,879 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 1.28M shares with $252.93M value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Black Hills Corp (BKH) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 130 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 87 trimmed and sold equity positions in Black Hills Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 52.47 million shares, up from 51.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Black Hills Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 61 Increased: 83 New Position: 47.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swedbank reported 0.95% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fiduciary Tru reported 55,196 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Services reported 93 shares. Baillie Gifford & reported 0.01% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 7,600 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.03% or 3,020 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.47% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fcg Ltd reported 1,817 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc invested in 397 shares or 0.01% of the stock. River Mercantile Asset Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 346 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,467 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley And has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,483 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,515 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 37,940 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Booking Holdings Inc stake by 6,747 shares to 135,436 valued at $253.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 68,209 shares and now owns 1.66 million shares. Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was raised too.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.42% above currents $197.79 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $186 target in Thursday, April 18 report. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 18. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation for 977,875 shares. Wespac Advisors Llc owns 35,904 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has 0.68% invested in the company for 135,042 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.57% in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 139,547 shares.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric clients in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. It has a 20.27 P/E ratio. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 280,450 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has risen 33.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Black Hills; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Black Hills Corp And Sub Otlk To Pos; Rtgs Affmd; 05/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Application of Black Hills/Kansas Gas Utility Company, LLC, d/b/a Black Hills Energy, for; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Black Hills; 16/03/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $3.30 TO $3.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Wyoming PSC: April 11, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) has authorized Black Hills Energy (BHE or the; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD PLC GGPL.L – PLANS FOR ITS FIRST EXPLORATION PROGRAMME AT BLACK HILLS, WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE WITHIN NEXT FEW WEEKS

Analysts await Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BKH’s profit will be $28.70 million for 40.86 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Black Hills Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Black Hills Corp. Announces Pricing of $700 Million Debt Offering – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Black Hills Corporation Maintains Steady Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Black Hills Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BKH) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate Black Hills Corporation’s (NYSE:BKH) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.