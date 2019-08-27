Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lifted Its Yum Brands (YUM) Holding; Howe & Rusling Has Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $1.75 Million; Share Value Rose

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 9,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 52,563 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 61,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.47 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 4.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85 million, up from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 1.02M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10,589 shares to 12,243 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65B for 24.43 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Murphy Management owns 1.2% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 41,412 shares. Security Natl stated it has 0.45% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Regent Investment Management Lc stated it has 9,050 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 1.73M shares.