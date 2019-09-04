Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Increased Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding; Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 21 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 28 sold and reduced their equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 9.44 million shares, down from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 18 New Position: 3.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stake by 27.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp acquired 539,607 shares as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 2.52 million shares with $296.88 million value, up from 1.98 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp. now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 631,035 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 21,986 shares to 1.18M valued at $188.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 8,969 shares and now owns 920,422 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.48% above currents $137.26 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target in Friday, July 19 report.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,232 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Diker Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 15,351 shares. Economic Planning Grp Adv accumulated 4,955 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Gideon Advsrs invested in 1.77% or 42,093 shares. Indiana Mgmt holds 15,779 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates holds 1.35% or 125,125 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) stated it has 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newfocus Grp Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 62,743 shares. Stack Financial holds 519,314 shares or 7.34% of its portfolio. 9,762 were accumulated by Bellecapital Int. Chase Inv Counsel owns 44,506 shares. Artisan Prns L P, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3.04M shares. Canal reported 5.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ims Management holds 16,424 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund for 420,635 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 260,552 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.58% invested in the company for 433,354 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 506,590 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 19.15 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 128,654 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EntrÃ©e Resources Evaluates NYSE American Listing – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ETG: A Volatile Leveraged Dividend Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund declares $0.1025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Critical Commentary Of Closed-End Fund – Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.