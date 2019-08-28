Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Holds Position in Yum Brands (YUM); As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Price Declined, Schneider Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $1.14 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 4.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85M, up from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.97. About 1.20M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 381,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 11.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.60 million, down from 11.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 53.93M shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21,986 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $188.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 125,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invsts has 0.07% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 1.65M shares. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc reported 0.02% stake. King Luther Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 31,420 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 10,977 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd reported 5,203 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1.09 million are owned by Frontier Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 53,448 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.25% or 2.00M shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.54% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 366,300 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cap Guardian Trust Co invested in 516,606 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,414 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,850 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.58M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.25% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company owns 6.73 million shares. Westwood Incorporated accumulated 7.88 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Capstone Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Company has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 101,795 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 0.05% or 30,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 186,807 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc reported 2.34 million shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors accumulated 163,548 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 117,208 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0% or 18,820 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 101,960 shares. Mariner Ltd has 27,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 212,100 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares to 488,951 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. WEBB JAMES R also bought $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, May 28. On Friday, May 24 the insider DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625. On Friday, May 24 Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares.