Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Holding in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Increases Holding in Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 6,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.18 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $184.26. About 690,813 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp (GWB) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 10,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 125,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 115,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 265,292 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,787 shares to 292,148 shares, valued at $342.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 15,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $187.86M for 92.13 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Capital Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 1,360 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Com owns 7,139 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Finance owns 371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 116,319 shares. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 54,973 shares. 9,983 are owned by B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt. Jones Financial Lllp holds 35,062 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Co invested in 0.11% or 801,922 shares. 11,748 were reported by Personal Capital Advisors. Macquarie Ltd owns 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 7,800 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 4,621 shares. Nomura Holdg holds 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 134,378 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.67% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sumitomo Life Company holds 13,634 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Joho Cap Limited Liability owns 16,462 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $78.18 million activity. 8,187 shares were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D, worth $1.26 million on Tuesday, February 12. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $5.84 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17,086 shares to 239,120 shares, valued at $25.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais Adr (NYSE:CIG) by 289,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,180 shares, and cut its stake in Corning (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These small-cap stocks are trading at lower valuations despite big gains – MarketWatch” on September 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Western Bancorp announces 2Q19 preliminary figues – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into InVitae Corporation (NVTA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.