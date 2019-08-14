Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Holding in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Has Cut by $2.33 Million; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $578,835; Share Value Declined

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 10,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,587 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 47,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 54,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.30 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 3.32M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ctrip Celebrates Customer Service Day Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip Group participates in ITB Berlin 2019 Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June 28th Options Now Available For Ctrip.com International (CTRP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 539,607 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $296.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 19,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 44.00 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,291 shares to 95,411 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).