Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Raised Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT); As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Moors & Cabot Has Raised Its Holding

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 49.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 12,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 36,438 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 24,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 3.28 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 539,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.88M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,082 shares to 3,664 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 21,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,145 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Co accumulated 6,116 shares. Stevens Management LP has 0.62% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Asset Management owns 3,640 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Leisure Cap holds 11,419 shares. 89,428 are owned by Wills Fincl Group Inc. Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). London Communication Of Virginia owns 0.65% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 995,572 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 79,000 shares. Meeder Asset Inc owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,662 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc invested in 1.12% or 42,590 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 2.01M shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 162 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 0.02% or 9,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 37,680 are held by Page Arthur B. Shikiar Asset Management reported 7,550 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cahill Fincl stated it has 15,107 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Cullen Mgmt has 537,095 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 6.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 23.05M shares. Marvin & Palmer stated it has 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co, Texas-based fund reported 9.52 million shares. Advisory Rech invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 51,867 shares. First Bancshares has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 195,038 are held by Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sonata Gp stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27,255 shares to 5.57M shares, valued at $278.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 245,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).