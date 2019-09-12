Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Raised Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position; Shorts at KAMBI GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B 0.003 (KMBIF) Lowered By 8.15%

KAMBI GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B 0.003 (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) had a decrease of 8.15% in short interest. KMBIF’s SI was 54,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.15% from 58,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 271 days are for KAMBI GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES B 0.003 (OTCMKTS:KMBIF)’s short sellers to cover KMBIF’s short positions. It closed at $16.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Yum Brands (YUM) stake by 0.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp acquired 18,214 shares as Yum Brands (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 4.53M shares with $500.82 million value, up from 4.51M last quarter. Yum Brands now has $34.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $114.21. About 789,722 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business well-known provider of sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Malta and internationally. The company has market cap of $523.03 million. It offers services, including front-end user interface, customer intelligence, risk management, and odds compiling services built on an in-house developed software platform. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Ta' Xbiex, Malta.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0.08% or 1,568 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department has 0.56% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Point72 Asset L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.3% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 298,974 shares. Windsor Capital Management Lc invested in 0.41% or 7,985 shares. Wellington Shields & Commerce Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Stellar Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.48% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Paragon Capital Mngmt owns 3,239 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% or 49,254 shares. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 31,110 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 0.01% or 247 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 1.55M shares. Marietta Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Main Street Ltd Llc owns 2,498 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.22’s average target is -7.00% below currents $114.21 stock price. Yum! Brands had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $94 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research.