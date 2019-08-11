Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $571,764 as Stock Rose; Mairs & Power Trimmed Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Holding by $14.29 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 1,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 365,814 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.57M, down from 367,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $346.7. About 476,474 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 324,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.25M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 787,713 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – PENTAIR OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 937,785 shares to 5.33M shares, valued at $425.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 539,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 35,108 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 18,904 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 47,481 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 54,253 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 43,367 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd stated it has 2,300 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,727 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,250 shares. Shellback Cap LP holds 31,991 shares. The Washington-based Washington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 3,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.5% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Two Creeks Capital Management Lp owns 231,878 shares or 5.46% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 8,578 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09 million for 31.07 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) by 2,953 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $131.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) by 34,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% or 2.34 million shares. Bowen Hanes And owns 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 7,250 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 257,006 shares. United Financial Advisers Lc reported 6,477 shares stake. Lafayette Invests Inc has 23,593 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). First Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Company has 3 shares. 11,324 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd. Nomura Holding Incorporated has 313,198 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 408,169 shares. Addison Co has 0.3% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 8,950 shares. 57,279 were reported by British Columbia Inv Corp. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Water Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 62,268 shares.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43 million for 16.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.