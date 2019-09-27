Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) as Share Value Rose; Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) by $36.62 Million as Market Value Declined

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 billion, up from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $128.53. About 1.11 million shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 217,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252.93 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $198.43. About 706,048 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investment ‘Trifecta’ Could Send Digital Realty Trust Higher – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is This The New Normal? Part 1: Digital Realty Trust – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty’s New 5.85% Preferred Is A Nice Core Holding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Int Ltd Ca invested in 21,248 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 10,707 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 7,373 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 6,860 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 50 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 1.09 million were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,427 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 43,691 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 104,762 are held by Dearborn Partners Ltd. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 77 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.02% or 12,228 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.52% or 75,165 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 2,203 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 107,000 shares to 901,000 shares, valued at $88.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 3.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Co holds 1,343 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 29,694 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wetherby Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Puzo Michael J stated it has 2,200 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 0.06% or 42,925 shares. The New York-based M&T Bancorp Corporation has invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Incorporated Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Town Country Bancorp Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications owns 5,681 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Glenmede Co Na holds 0.02% or 18,761 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,179 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.22% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 5,081 shares. Altfest L J Co accumulated 1,800 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 6,747 shares to 135,436 shares, valued at $253.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sponsore by 38,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.