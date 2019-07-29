Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Lifted Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake; TED BAKER PLC LONDON ORDINARY SHARES (TBAKF) Sellers Increased By 25.88% Their Shorts

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp acquired 15,571 shares as Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 1.81M shares with $200.89 million value, up from 1.79 million last quarter. Walt Disney Co/The now has $263.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 9.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gladius Capital Lp holds 36,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cognios Cap Limited Company reported 18,889 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 60,334 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 3,556 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hs Mgmt Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 7.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spirit Of America Management Ny reported 14,200 shares stake. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 368,819 shares. S&Co Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,940 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virginia-based Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mcrae Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 3,045 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Excalibur Corp invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Mgmt Group owns 24,595 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Aviance Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 9. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, June 17. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 27,255 shares to 5.57 million valued at $278.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,200 shares and now owns 956,036 shares. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of stock.

